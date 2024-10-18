Disney Adventure to embark on its maiden Singapore voyage, starting Dec 15, 2025

Singapore, Oct 18 (PTI) Longest rollercoaster at sea, seven uniquely themed areas, dazzling stage shows and broadway-style entertainment, Disney Adventure, the latest vessel in the fleet of Disney's Cruise Line, promises to be a story of many 'firsts' as it set sails from Singapore on December 15, 2025.

Advertisment

With a host of activities and larger-than-life attractions bringing alive the fantastical worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar and Marvel, the cruise ship, with an approximate passenger capacity of 6.700, is set to make a big splash with its maiden voyage in the Asian waters.

"Everyone has been waiting for when we are going on sale or what the pricing is? We have got a great array of pricing which is fantastic as we think about everything from our inside cabin to our concierge, three day, four day sailings, and then our seasons and number of guests etc.

"December 10 we are going on sale and December 15, 2025 is our maiden voyage. So we announced those dates which is incredibly exciting and then we also unveiled our seven immersive lands," Sarah Fox, vice-president and regional general manager (Southeast Asia) of Disney Cruise Line told PTI at a recent event in Singapore.

Advertisment

So, be it world-class entertainment, themed dining or artful accommodations, the trademark Disney magic will be on full display, courtesy seven uniquely themed areas: 'Disney Imagination Garden', 'Toy Story Place', 'San Fransokyo Street', 'Town Square', 'Wayfinder Bay', 'Disney Discovery Reef' and 'Marvel Landing'.

While the colorful landscapes of 'Disney Imagination Garden' will transport guests into the pages of well-loved Disney stories alongside their favorite characters; 'Toy Story Place' will inspire guests to explore, play, connect and have fun in a whimsical water play land where the world of Pixar’s “Toy Story” will spring to life.

At Marvel Landing, guests will experience Avengers-level adventures inspired by iconic Marvel superheroes, including the one of its kind 'Ironcycle Test Run', a 250- meter-long (820 feet) roller coaster.

Advertisment

The Disney Adventure is big on entertainment quotient too, and is set to make waves with its bespoke content, an eclectic mix of old and new productions.

"Deadpool will be in the show and will be making its debut on Disney Cruise Line. Also, 'Remember', which is our new broadway-style musical of the Walt Disney Theatre that centers around Wall-E and Eve the couple from Pixar's Wall E.

"They have never appeared on stage before. So, this is the first time these characters will have been seen live and that's particularly exciting to us," said Jenny Weinbloom, vice-president (Live Entertainment) of Disney Signature Experiences.

Advertisment

Also, a foodies paradise, the Disney adventure will host delightful dining experiences for guests where they can enjoy the best of Asian and international flavors.

Besides elaborately themed restaurants, it will also be home to multiple quick service restaurants, including 'Mowgli’s Eatery', offering vegetarian and regional dishes from India, inspired by Mowgli’s epic journey through the jungles of India in “The Jungle Book".

The pricing of Disney Adventure's three and four night voyages will be out on November 14. PTI MG BK BK BK