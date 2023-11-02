'Disproportionate attacks' on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza could amount to war crimes: UN

United Nations, Nov 2 (PTI) The disproportionate attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza could amount to war crimes, given the high number of civilian casualties and the scale of destruction, the UN has said.

“Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes,” the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights said in a post on X Wednesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that according to the Israeli military, infantry and armoured forces continued their ground operations within northern Gaza, especially in the Al Karama area, Jabalia – northwest of Gaza city, and Az Zaitoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza city.

Exchanges of fire and airstrikes reportedly continued also in Middle Gaza, especially in east Al Maghazi and Al Bureij, as well as in An Nuseirat camp.

On November 1, for the second day in a row and within less than 24 hours, heavy airstrikes hit Jabalia Refugee Camp, reportedly destroying multiple residential buildings, and killing dozens.

On October 31, an Israeli airstrike hit the nine-floor ‘Mohandessin Tower’ in A Nuseirat camp (Middle Area), reportedly killing 45 Palestinians and injuring dozens.

Since October 7 when the conflict began, 8,805 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 3,648 children and 2,187 women, and about 22,240 have been injured, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

According to Israeli sources, at least 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel, and at least 5,400 have been injured, the vast majority on October 7. Since Israeli forces began their ground assault, 15 Israeli soldiers have reportedly been killed. Israeli media reported that, as of October 31, the names of 1,138 of these fatalities have been released, including 826 civilians and police, and 315 soldiers. Of those whose ages have been provided, 31 are children, OCHA said.

OCHA added that Gaza City and northern Gaza have been “largely cut off” from the rest of the strip as a result of the Israeli ground operations and related clashes with Palestinian armed groups. This means that the delivery of humanitarian aid from the south to some 300,000 internally displaced persons in the north has “come to a halt”.

OCHA said that 40 of the trucks that entered Gaza through the Rafah Crossing on October 31 carried food items, including ready-to-eat food, such as canned tuna, canned meat, and other non-perishables. Overall, over 100 out of the trucks that have entered since October 21, carried food. PTI YAS AMS AKJ AMS