Dissanayake’s NPP leads in Sri Lanka’s local polls

Colombo, May 7 (PTI) The National People’s Power (NPP) led by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emerged as the single party with the most council wins in the local elections, but is struggling to form administrations on its own, according to the results declared by the Elections Commission.

Of the over 200 results declared out of the 339 councils that went to the polls, the NPP secured outright control of more than 50. In most other councils, the party remains the single largest, though combined opposition parties hold more seats than it does.

The main opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), won outright control of two councils. Its leader, Sajith Premadasa, said the party would soon begin talks with other opposition groups to set up joint administrations.

In the Tamil-majority north, the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) dominated, winning most of the councils in the region.

As of 6 am, the NPP had garnered over 2.8 million votes, approximately 43 per cent of the total counted, while the SJB trailed with over 1.3 million votes (20 per cent).

The NPP also won 2,523 of the 8,500 available council seats, compared to 1,075 secured by the SJB. Results from over 100 councils were awaited.

The election, postponed in 2023 following the island's economic crisis, was to be the first electoral test for the government led by President Dissanayake.