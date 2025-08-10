'Disturbing, unacceptable': Singapore on Israel’s plan to expand military operations in Gaza

Singapore, Aug 10 (PTI) Singapore on Sunday said that it was deeply concerned about Israel's "dangerous and unacceptable" plan to expand military operations in Gaza, and has reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire.

The city-state's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called for Hamas to release all remaining hostages immediately and unconditionally.

"Singapore is deeply concerned about the plan by the Israeli security cabinet to expand military operations in Gaza," a ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by Channel News Asia.

Calling it a "dangerous and unacceptable" course of action, the spokesperson cautioned that it will lead to more mass displacement of civilians and exacerbate the "already dire" humanitarian crisis.

Singapore also reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire and for Hamas to release all remaining hostages "immediately and unconditionally".

The spokesperson called on Israel to comply with its international humanitarian obligations and to remove all restrictions on humanitarian aid.

"The Israeli government must immediately facilitate the full and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid,” the spokesperson said.

"All parties must protect civilian infrastructure and civilians, especially those accessing humanitarian supplies, in accordance with international humanitarian law," said the MFA spokesperson.

"Singapore urges all parties to resume negotiations towards a permanent ceasefire." On Friday, Israel's political-security Cabinet approved a plan to "take control" of Gaza City.

The Israeli army "will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Friday.

Hamas denounced the plan to expand the fighting as a "new war crime".