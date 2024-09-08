Diverse themes, literary giants from India and around the world take centre stage at JLF’s multi-city US edition

New York, Sep 8 (PTI) Conversations on literature, politics, culture and history will take centre stage as the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival brings together acclaimed authors, literary figures and thought leaders from India and around the world for its multi-city USA edition.

JLF USA that “embodies the infectious energy and expansive spirit of its mothership”, the iconic annual Jaipur Literature Festival, will kick-start its two-day New York edition on September 9, “bringing its vibrant blend of ideas, culture, and intellectual discourse to the Big Apple”, the organisers said in a statement.

The festival’s New York stopover “promises to be an extraordinary celebration of literature, culture, and dialogue, bringing together a diverse array of voices to explore the stories and ideas that shape our world”.

“From reflections on time and history to discussions on resilience and identity, this year’s festival offers a rich tapestry of conversations that are sure to inspire and provoke thought.” JLF New York will bring together a dynamic line-up featuring “some of the most compelling voices in literature, art, history, and politics, with sessions that explore the intersections of time, identity, and global perspectives”.

Opening with the ‘Women in Culture Conclave’, the festival in New York will feature Member of Parliament and author Shashi Tharoor, Palestinian-Canadian physician and peace activist Izzeldin Abuelaish, bestselling author André Aciman, historian Josephine Quinn, fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani and author Devika Rege.

“The festival also addresses the themes of resilience, identity, and social transformation through literature and personal narratives,” the statement said.

JLF USA returns to Boulder, Colorado, for the 10th edition of the literary festival from September 13–15, bringing together a diverse line-up of literary figures, thought leaders, and cultural icons.

The Boulder edition will feature author Pico Iyer, two-time Booker Prize finalist Chigozie Obioma, writer Reza Aslan and Indian writer Namita Gokhale. In a session titled ‘The Underground Women’, Emmy-winning journalist and activist Ruchira Gupta, founder of ‘Apne Aap Women Worldwide’, and author and professor Pardis Mahdavi, will join podcaster Maeve Conran to spotlight the often-overlooked sexual rights of marginalised women.

Making its debut in Seattle this year, the festival will bring together a “diverse and esteemed group of speakers who will inspire and engage audiences with their profound insights and experiences”.

The inaugural edition of JLF Seattle, supported by India’s newest Consulate General in the city, will take place from September 20-22, marking the grand debut of JLF in the Pacific Northwest. Highlights include renowned comedian Kanan Gill, chef Srijith Gopinathan and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Vijay Seshadri.

JLF USA’s North Carolina edition will debut this year, running on September 27-28 and bringing together a stellar line-up of writers and literary giants including Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri, author and diplomat Navtej Sarna, President and Director of the National Humanities Centre and Dean Emeritus at the University of Utah Robert Newman, Pulitzer Prize finalist and acclaimed author of six books Suketu Mehta, James Beard Foundation Award semi-finalist Cheetie Kumar and Kolkata-born author Sayantani Dasgupta.

The 7th edition of JLF Houston took place from September 6 to 8, celebrating the distinct culture, vibrant diversity, and dynamic energy of the Bayou City.

Teamwork Arts, producer of the Jaipur Literature Festival, and the annual JLF USA, are bringing the “infectious energy of the mother festival and South Asia’s literary treasure trove to the US while imbuing it with the cultural flavours of the host regions”, the statement added.

CEO and co-founder of Digimentors Sree Sreenivasan noted that this year, JLF USA “is going to the next level,” adding new editions in Seattle and North Carolina.

“Eighteen years ago, the city of Jaipur hosted a sleepy book festival with 18 authors and about 100 lookers-on. Fast forward to January 2024 and the Jaipur Literature Festival had 300 speakers and 500,000 attendees,” Sreenivasan said.

He added that JLF has attracted “almost every major living author from around the planet and “making breakout stars of folks you hadn’t heard of”. PTI YAS GSP GSP