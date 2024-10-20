Diwali celebrations by members of Indian diaspora begin across New York

New York, Oct 20 (PTI) Diwali celebrations have begun across New York by members of the Indian diaspora, spreading the message of the Indian festival of lights across communities here.

From Times Square in the heart of Manhattan to Pennsylvania, the Indian-American community has begun celebrations to mark Diwali, which is on October 31.

“Diwali @ TimesSquare : Indian American Community & American Friends join together at Times Square to celebrate Diwali,” the Indian Consulate in New York said in a post on X.

Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan joined “friends from Indian-American Community & American friends to celebrate Diwali”, at Times Square, the post added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar also joined the celebration at the event organised by Neeta Bhasin.

Deputy Consul General Varun Jeph joined the Diwali celebrations by Khalsa Asian American Association in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania along with members of the Indian diaspora and Asian American community.

“Thank you @UpperDarbyPA Mayor Ed Brown and PA State Senator Tim Kearny @SenTimKearney for joining the celebrations and for your support to the Indian American community & fostering India-US ties,” the consulate said in another post on X. PTI YAS GSP GSP