Doctors in Sri Lanka on strike to support rape victim colleague

Colombo, Mar 12 (PTI) Doctors in Sri Lanka on Wednesday launched a 24-hour strike following the rape of a female doctor in Anuradhapura in the North Central province.

The 32-year-old doctor was sexually abused on Monday night while she was returning to her accommodation after the night shift.

Someone who walked behind her pointed a knife at her and raped her, the police said.

The Government Medical Officer’s Association (GMOA), the doctors’ trade union, announced a 24-hour strike, calling for the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday and has been identified as a military deserter who had been freed from jail three days ago for a drug offence.

However, even after the arrest, the trade union said they would continue with the strike.

“We are showing our solidarity with her to highlight the seriousness of the situation. It is not just doctors, all female health workers are under threat and they are in a state of shock," Dr Chamil Wijesinghe, the GMOA spokesman said. PTI Corr NSA NSA