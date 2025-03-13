International

Donald Trump threatens retaliatory 200% tariff on European wine

Shailesh Khanduri
Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened a 200% tariff on European wine, champagne and spirits if the European Union goes forward with a planned tariff on American whiskey.

The European tariff was expected to go into effect on April 1.

Trump, in a social media posting, called the EU “one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States."

"If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the US will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES," Trump said.

“This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the US.” (AP)

