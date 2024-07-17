Donald Trump's wife Melania set to attend Republican convention on Thursday: Report

Milwaukee, Jul 17 (PTI) Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump and other family members are expected to attend the Republican National Convention on Thursday in a rare show of public support for the former president as he accepts the party's nomination for president's post, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Trump, 78, will deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday at the Republican Party's once-in-four-year convention, which is taking place here.

On Monday, delegates from across the country nominated him as the Republican presidential nominee for the November 5 general election against incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden. It was the third consecutive time that Trump has received the Republican Party's nomination.

Trump's wife, Melania, his daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to attend the Republican convention on Thursday, CNN reported, citing sources.

It added that two of Trump’s sons, Don Jr. and Eric, attended the convention this week.

Melania, 54, had maintained a low profile throughout Trump's campaign, attending just two public appearances since he launched his third presidential bid, the report said.

She attended his campaign kickoff in November 2022 at their Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and made a brief appearance in March, accompanying Trump to vote in the Florida presidential primary, it said.

Following the assassination attempt on Trump on Saturday at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Melania urged Americans to "ascend above the hate" and work towards realising a world where "love transcends".

A 20-year-old gunman fired multiple shots at Trump, injuring his right ear. It left one spectator dead and two others critically injured. The male attacker was also shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

Melania reflected on what the incident meant for her and her family while calling for the country to “ascend above the hate”.

"This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realise this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships again," she said.

In the statement posted on Sunday morning on X, Melania said she was thinking of her "fellow Americans" as she watched that violent bullet strike her husband.

"I realised my life, and Barron’s life were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband." "A monster who recognised my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," she said.

"Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now," she said. PTI GRS AKJ GRS GRS