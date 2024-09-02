"Don't believe you for a second": Steelworker rebukes Justin Trudeau, video goes viral

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau found himself in a heated discussion with a steelworker during a photo opportunity on Friday in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

The encounter, captured on video and shared by CTV News, highlights a moment of public frustration with government policies.

While his coworkers indulged in Justin Trudeau’s free donut giveaway this Algoma Steel worker wanted no part of it.



Instead he had tough questions about the cost of living and Trudeau blew him off with talking-points about tariffs and dentalcare.



Worker's complaints and Trudeau's response

The steelworker criticized Trudeau's policies for causing financial strain on his family.

"What about the 40% taxes I am paying? And I don't have a doctor," the worker, who is employed by Algoma Steel, questioned.

Trudeau responded by referring to recent measures, including a 25% tariff aimed at protecting jobs, and a multimillion-dollar government investment intended to secure employment in the steel industry.

Discontent and election comments

Despite Trudeau's assurances, the steelworker remained sceptical. He expressed disbelief in Trudeau’s promises, stating, "I don't believe you for a second." When Trudeau mentioned a government initiative to improve dental care, the worker countered that unemployed Canadians seemed to have better healthcare access than he did.

The steelworker also criticized his neighbour, implying she is lazy and benefits from unemployment.

Trudeau's optimistic outlook

Throughout the exchange, Trudeau maintained a calm demeanour, telling the worker, "Most Canadians try to stick up for each other, and that’s what we've got to keep doing," and wishing him good luck. The worker declined a handshake offered by Trudeau.

Context of the cost-of-living crisis

This confrontation comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Trudeau’s government as Canada faces a cost-of-living crisis. Trudeau has remained positive, noting on July 17 that "Inflation came down last month, beating out expectations," but acknowledging that there is still work to be done until Canadians feel relief in their daily lives.