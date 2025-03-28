Don't consider liberal attitude of Nepalis, political parties as weakness: Prachanda to monarchists

Kathmandu, Mar 28 (PTI) CPN-Maoist Centre chief Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" on Friday said the pro-monarchist forces should not consider the liberal attitude of Nepali people and political parties as their weakness and warned former king Gyanendra Shah from repeating the same mistake.

Prachanda, addressing a grand rally attended by thousands of people at Bhrikutimandap here, said the monarchists were trying to terrorise people in the name of reinstating monarchy.

"They have burnt houses and pelted stones on the police personnel in Kathmandu during their demonstration," he said.

"Don't consider the liberal attitude shown by Nepali people and political parties as their weakness," Prachanda said.

He said the former king was reduced to an ordinary citizen because of his past wrongdoings and asked Gyanendra not to repeat the same mistake so that he would lose everything.

It will be unacceptable for Nepali people and political parties to return backwards on the path of regression by reinstating monarchy, Prachanda said.

He also asked the anti-monarchist and democratic forces to come forward for self-criticism so that people could be taken into confidence.

"We will fight against corruption and establish good governance," he said.

The mistakes and weaknesses shown by democratic and republican forces have prepared the ground for the monarchists to fish into troubled water, he pointed out.

"Corruption has become rampant, brokers have taken advantage and there is disorder in society, which became the breeding ground for regressive forces," said Prachanda.

CPN-Unified Socialist chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and Nepal Communist Party General Secretary Netra Bikram Chand also addressed the meeting.

Meanwhile, the monarchists vandalised the office of CPN-Unified Socialist at Naya Baneshwor area of Kathmandu.

Earlier, they set on fire a private house in the Tinkune area.

At least seven security personnel and two demonstrators were injured during clashes between the monarchists and security personnel in the Tinkune area on Friday, police said.