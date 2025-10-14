Downing Street lit up with diyas in build-up to London's Diwali festivities

London, Oct 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Keir Starmer has hailed the contributions of the British Indian community as diyas and floral decorations lit up 10 Downing Street in London in a build-up to Diwali, which falls on October 20.

While Starmer was in Egypt for the Gaza peace deal summit on Monday evening, Communities Secretary Steve Reed stepped in to light the ceremonial lamp at his official residence as part of the annual festival of lights community gathering.

The Chinmaya Mission UK's Swaranjali group of musicians opened the festivities with a rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ followed by devotional prayers by ISKCON’s Visakha Dasi and Kirit Wadia of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir. “Just days ago, I lit a diya in Mumbai, and earlier this evening, a diya was lit in Downing Street – as a symbol of hope, of unity, and of promise,” stated Starmer, in a message referencing his visit to India last week.

“Nowhere is that (living) bridge more visible than in the extraordinary contribution of the British Indian community. Through your hard work, your values, and your generosity, you have shaped our economy, enriched our culture, and strengthened our national life in countless ways.

“The message of Diwali – that light triumphs over darkness and hope conquers fear – reminds us that, whatever the challenges ahead, our shared values of hard work, decency, and service will guide us forward. So as the diyas shine tonight, may they light the path to a future of peace, prosperity, and continued friendship at home and across our world,” he said.

Steve Reed, whose Cabinet portfolio also covers faith, highlighted how this year's Diwali prayers assume greater significance as the "historic" Gaza peace plan was agreed in Egypt.

"I believe the message of Diwali, light overcoming darkness, of hope and unity resonates all the more deeply with so many of us at this particular moment in the planet's history," said Reed, who represented Starmer at the festive gathering.

Seema Malhotra, UK Minister for Equalities and the Indo-Pacific, highlighted the shared British and Indian values of compassion and community that the festival of Diwali symbolises as she set the scene for the evening.

"These values are also deeply rooted in this government's values. The bonds between Britain and India are woven through families like ours...renewed and strengthened in the recent visit by our Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to India,” the British Indian minister said.

Last week's Mumbai visit was also at the heart of the address by UK Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander, who was part of the 127-strong prime ministerial delegation to India.

"It was very striking that India is a superpower in the making… this (visit) felt generationally significant, pregnant with possibilities for the future,” said Alexander.

Starmer’s Diwali message was later also read out by British Indian peer, Lord Krish Raval, at another annual Westminster Diwali celebration hosted near Downing Street in collaboration with the High Commission of India in London, India All Party Parliamentary Group, British Indian think tank 1928 Institute and India Global Forum.

“Diwali is an opportunity for us to take stock of the year that was, and to look ahead at the year that will be, and the year that will be in the India-UK context, I'm convinced is a great one,” said Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

“Our effort really is to try and see how business can contribute to growth, how education partnerships can contribute to joining societies, and how our technology partnerships can contribute to the world that is yet to come. In this, there is no partnership that can be as momentous as that between India and the UK,” he said.

India APPG co-chair Lord Karan Bilimoria and president Sandy Verma were among those to also flag the many dynamic aspects of the bilateral partnership, further boosted with the signing of the Free Trade Agreement and back-to-back prime ministerial visits.

“We talk about the living bridge, but for many of us, it is our lived experience on that bridge that makes us particularly passionate about this bilateral relationship between the UK and India. In particular, moments like Diwali allow us to celebrate that relationship,” said Kanishka Narayan, the Bihar-born Minister for AI and Online Safety. PTI AK ZH ZH