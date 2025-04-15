Dr Ambedkar's advocacy resonates far beyond borders of India: MoS Athawale tells UN

United Nations: The principles that Dr B R Ambedkar fought for—equity, representation and human rights—are more relevant than ever in the international community’s collective efforts to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Ramdas Athawale told an audience at the United Nations.

“Dr Ambedkar’s life is not merely a chapter in Indian history—it is a beacon for all humanity. Born into adversity, he transcended every barrier imposed by caste, poverty and colonial oppression to become a global advocate for equality, dignity and democracy. His advocacy resonates far beyond the borders of India, making him an icon for the modern human rights movement,” Athawale said.

Athawale delivered the keynote address at a special event organised at the UN headquarters Monday by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN to commemorate Dr Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary.

Athawale added that as “we gather here under the banner of the United Nations, we recognise that the principles Dr Ambedkar fought for—equity, representation, and human rights—are more relevant than ever in our collective effort to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.” The event ‘Timeless appeal of Ambedkar’s vision within the United Nations and beyond’ was attended by UN envoys, officials, members of the Indian diaspora and civil society.

Underlining that Dr Ambedkar’s life continues to inspire transformation at every level of society, Athawale noted that as custodians of his legacy, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has taken decisive and systemic steps to translate the iconic Indian leader’s ideals into transformative action. He told the audience that the ministry oversees a wide spectrum of programmes and policies aimed at uplifting historically marginalized communities, especially Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, senior citizens, transgender persons, and persons with disabilities.

Athawale highlighted some of the ministry’s flagship initiatives including the National Overseas Scholarship scheme for Scheduled Castes, landless agricultural laborers that offers full financial support to pursue higher education in prestigious institutions abroad; the Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) Yojana that empowers youth from marginalised groups with demand-driven vocational training making them participants in India’s economic transformation; and the SMILE Scheme—Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise—that caters to the socio-economic upliftment and rehabilitation of the transgender community and those engaged in the act of begging, ensuring dignity and opportunity through livelihood support and counselling.

Athawale underscored that each of these initiatives is not simply a programme, it is “pledge to bridge centuries of exclusion and to ensure that every citizen, regardless of birth, has access to justice, education, opportunity and dignity.” In his address, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador P Harish said that Dr Ambedkar looked at democracy as a way of life and whose institutional mechanisms and pillars were not an end in themselves, but the means to bring into play the constitutional morality of the Indian constitution to ensure that all citizens enjoyed equality and were able to fully utilise their capacities, resulting in a nation with citizens and communities demonstrating shared interests and mutual respect and informed by fraternity.

“Indeed, at a global level, this is a same vision that animates a multilateral system represented by the United Nations - how to ensure that the framework of morality of the UN Charter guides the international order and interaction between peoples and nations so that we have justice and equality with no nation left behind,” Harish said.

Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor’s Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan said Dr Ambedkar’s ideals go beyond borders and time, finding strong connections in the halls of the United Nations and New York—a city built by immigrants, energized by its diversity and united by its shared belief in opportunity and inclusion. He added that Dr Ambedkar “showed us that inclusion is not a favor but a fundamental right. He taught us to confront injustice not with silence but with solidarity. His legacy compels us to build bridges across cultures, amplify the voices of the oppressed and challenge the systems that perpetuate inequality, wherever they may be,” Chauhan said.

Chauhan announced that New York City Mayor Eric Adams has proclaimed April 14, 2025 as Dr B R Ambedkar Day in New York City, with its 8.5 million residents celebrating the day.

Foundation for Human Horizon President Deelip Mhaske said it is a profound recognition of one of the world’s most transformative champions of equality and civil rights that April 14 has been proclaimed as ‘Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Day’. The proclamation acknowledges Dr Ambedkar’s towering legacy in advancing democracy, dignity, women’s empowerment and justice for historically marginalized communities, Mhaske said.

Mhaske expressed gratitude to Adams noting that “this proclamation is more than symbolic—it is a moral declaration that positions New York as a global capital for human rights and justice.” Dr Santosh Raut, visiting professor of the Harvard Divinity School, said that Dr Ambedkar’s message to the world today would be fourfold- on democracy, deeper harmony, oppression and discrimination and peace.

“Ambedkar would urge us and organizations like UN to strengthen the participatory mechanisms that gives voice to the traditionally excluded from decision making process,” Raut said.