Dr Vivek Murthy plays drums, enthrals Asian Americans at White House event

Washington, May 14 (PTI) US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy had hundreds of people enthralled Monday as he played drums at an event held at the White House to celebrate the annual Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month here.

During the COVID-19 crisis in the US, in which he played an important role in combating the deadly pandemic, Dr Murthy told the audience that music plays an important role in healing.

“I'd be remiss if I didn't close by saying that one of the most important things we need at this moment to heal is music. Music is an incredible source of healing. It uplifts our spirit. It fills our soul. It brings us together in moments like this,” the 46-year-old physician said before he took up the drums along with Mark H Taiko Connection.

“I want to give great thanks to the artists from Mark Tycho Connection who will be drumming for us today and who, in a decision that they may soon come to regret, have allowed me to actually join them,” Dr Murthy said amidst applause from the audience.

The Indian American surgeon general played the drums for a few minutes.

“Let us never forget to be proud of our heritage. Let us leave here more committed to seeing that dream through an America where opportunity is available to all, where everyone is welcome, and where everyone feels like they truly belong, regardless of their background,” he said in his remarks.

“As we look to the future, my hope is that we will look at our community and at our heritage with a sense of pride, knowing that we have come from extraordinary backgrounds. You know, the immigrants who came before us, they braved unimaginable hardship to make the life possible that we all have. They hoped and dreamed one day that these lives may be possible,” he said.

“My grandfather, who was a poor farmer in a small village in South India, could never have dreamed that one day his grandson would be asked by the president to look out for the health of an entire nation. That is the power and the promise of America. So let us never forget where we came from,” Dr Murthy said. PTI LKJ GSP AKJ GSP