New Delhi: The Dubai Air Show was temporarily suspended after an Indian fighter jet Tejas crashed during a flight demonstration this afternoon.

The visitors and attendees were asked to leave the venue to enable rescue teams to reach the site of the crash. Helicopters and firefighting teams responded immediately and are managing the situation, the UAE Civil Aviation Ministry said.

Watch video here:

A large number of visitors had gathered at the outdoor area to witness jet acrobatics when the incident took place.

Following the tragic incident, the show was temporarily suspended, and visitors were asked to leave the area, which was cordoned off.

Today was the last day of the airshow, and attendees were directed to return to the main exhibition area.

Representatives of 115 nations attended the event.

India had a strong presence at the Dubai Air Show, held from November 17 to 21, where it displayed a wide range of aerospace and defence capabilities.

The Indian Air Force took part with performances by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and an exhibition of the LCA Tejas, which has been a key highlight of India’s push for indigenous defence manufacturing.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth led the Indian delegation. The contingent included senior officials from the Defence Ministry, the Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Armed Forces.

Nineteen Indian companies — including Bharat Forge, BrahMos, Tech Mahindra and HBL Engineering — ran individual stalls, while 15 Indian startups presented new technologies and products.