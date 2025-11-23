Duma Speaker lauds Om Birla's role in boosting India-Russia parliamentary ties

Moscow, Nov 23 (PTI) Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin on Sunday lauded Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's contribution to strengthening India-Russia cooperation as he extended birthday greetings to the Indian leader.

The State Duma is the lower house of Russia's parliament.

In a congratulatory message posted on the State Duma website, Volodin said, “State Duma deputies highly value your contribution to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the especially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, strengthening the friendship between the peoples of our countries.” Wishing Birla good health, he added, “May success accompany you in everything.” Birla, who turns 64 this year, is the 17th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and was first elected to the post in 2019. He was re-elected to the post in June 2024.

Volodin also recalled his visit to India in February this year. He was leading a Russian parliamentary delegation.

During the visit, Volodin said, one of the main topics of discussion with Birla was legislative support for decisions taken by the leaders of both nations, along with measures to intensify inter-regional cooperation. PTI VS SCY SCY