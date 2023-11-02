EAM Jaishankar addresses Indian community in Portugal

Lisbon, Nov 2 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has addressed the Indian diaspora in Portugal during his ongoing tour of Europe.

During his addrerss on Wednesday, the minister said he highlighted Portuguese contribution towards closer India ties with the European Union (EU) and also shared the transformation underway in India. He was joined by his Portuguese counterpart, Joao Gomes Cravinho, at the latest interaction in Lisbon.

“Addressed the Indian Community in Portugal. Thank FM @JoaoCravinho for joining,” Jaishankar posted on X.

“Highlighted Portugal’s contribution in promoting closer India-EU ties. The Porto 2021 Summit is a milestone. Recognised the relevance of the Migration and Mobility Partnership in a Global workplace,” he said.

“Appreciated the need for direct air connectivity. Shared the transformation underway in India that provides new opportunities for cooperation. Urged the community to contribute to the 50th anniversary celebrations of our diplomatic ties,” he added.

On Tuesday, the minister discussed “contemporary challenges” and the further development of bilateral ties with Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

He also conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with the Portuguese PM.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on the first leg of his four-day visit to Portugal and Italy with an aim to further bolster India's bilateral ties with the two key European nations, also appreciated Portugal's support for India-EU ties.

"Productive talks with FM @JoaoCravinho in Lisbon. Noted the progress in our bilateral economic cooperation. Appreciated the sustained political exchanges and Portugal's support for India-EU ties," he said in a post on X on Tuesday.

"Transformations underway in India can help take our partnership to a higher level. Cooperating on the global workplace and the digital domain offer great potential. Exchanged views on West Asia, Ukraine, Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific," he added.

Earlier, the minister met Augusto Santos Silva, the President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic, and discussed the importance of two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world.

"Delighted to meet @ASantosSilvaPAR, President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic today morning in Lisbon. Have always valued his strong support for our bilateral ties. Discussed the importance of our two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world," Jaishankar said in another post.

He then proceeded to some diaspora engagements and paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi and his wife, Kasturba, in front of the Temple Radha Krishna in Lisbon.

“Offered my tributes to Bapu and Kasturba Gandhi in Lisbon,” the EAM posted with images.

From Portugal, Jaishankar will travel to Italy where he will meet his counterpart Antonio Tajani, Minister of Defence and Minister for 'Made in Italy'.

The relationship between the two countries was elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to New Delhi in March. PTI AK ZH AKJ RUP RUP