EAM Jaishankar arrives in Kyrgyzstan to attend SCO conclave

Bishkek, Oct 25 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was accorded a warm welcome here on Wednesday as he arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a two-day visit during which he will meet the country's leadership and attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Kyrgyzstan is hosting the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.

"Arrived in Bishkek for SCO Heads of Government meeting representing PM @narendramodi. Thank Deputy FM Moldogaziev for the warm reception," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Look forward to productive exchanges at the SCO; meeting Kyrgyz leadership and taking forward our bilateral agenda," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are also expected to join the SCO meeting in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar will meet with his counterparts from other SCO member states and call on the country's top leadership.

The SCO grouping comprises China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Founded in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO is an intergovernmental organisation. Since its inception, the SCO has mainly focused on regional security issues and its fight against regional terrorism, ethnic separatism and religious extremism. PTI MRJ MRJ