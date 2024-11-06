EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese, discusses ways to deepen ties

Canberra, Nov 6 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed ways to deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

During the meeting, Jaishankar also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greeting to Albanese. The minister is on an official visit to Australia from November 3-7.

"Delighted to call on PM Anthony Albanese in Canberra today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Value his guidance for deepening India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar wrote on X.

He later met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters and discussed education, technology, agriculture and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on Indo-Pacific and global issues.

He also interacted with members of the Australia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group. "Appreciate their warm sentiments for stronger political, economic and people-to-people ties with India," Jaishankar said in a post.

Earlier, Jaishankar met Peter Dutton, the leader of the Liberal Party of Australia. "Shared perspectives on global issues and appreciate his support for our bilateral ties," Jaishankar said after meeting Dutton.

Jaishankar also met UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"So nice to meet my friend DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Canberra today," Jaishankar posted on X.

From Australia, Jaishankar will travel to Singapore, where he will address the 8th Roundtable of the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks. He will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries. PTI NSA ZH ZH