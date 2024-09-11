EAM Jaishankar calls on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, conveys personal greetings of PM Modi

Berlin, Sep 11 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar is here on the second leg of his three-nation tour. He arrived in Germany from Saudi Arabia after attending the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue.

"Honoured to meet Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM Modi. Look forward to his visit to India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations," he said in a post on X.

The minister also had an "in-depth exchange with Jens Plotner, Security and Foreign Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor. "Our conversation focussed on preparations for IGC and important strategic developments," Jaishankar said.

He met Friedrich Merz, Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, and member of the CDU-CSU (Christian Social Union) parliamentary group.

"A great pleasure to meet @_FriedrichMerz, Chairman @CDU and members of the CDU - CSU parliamentary group. A comprehensive discussion on our bilateral relationship as well as regional and global issues. Appreciated his many insights and suggestions to strengthen our strategic partnership," he said.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar met Michael Roth, the chairman of the German Parliament's committee on foreign affairs, and discussed the current global challenges and the possibilities of new bilateral collaborations.

"Glad to meet Mr Michael Roth, MP and Chairman of the @Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs. Shared views on current global challenges, and possibilities of new collaborations between India and Germany," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

He also held a lively conversation with foreign affairs and security policy experts organised by the Munich Security Conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

"Exchanged perspectives on the changing global order, multipolarity, security challenges and the strategic convergences between India and Germany," he said.

Jaishankar also interacted with the members of the German parliament known as the Bundestag. "Appreciated their insights on contemporary global issues. Value their support for stronger India-Germany relations," he said.

Earlier, Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussions with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and took stock of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, covering areas such as trade, defence and security.

On the third and final leg of his trip, Jaishankar will visit Geneva.