Jaishankar calls on Kuwaiti PM, Crown Prince; discuss bilateral ties

Kuwait City: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and discussed ways to take the bilateral ties to a higher level.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Sunday on a day-long visit, appreciated Sheikh Sabah’s perspectives on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Pleased to call on His Highness Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

“Appreciated his perspectives on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties. Valued his views in regard to further economic cooperation,” he added.

Jaishanakar earlier called on Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and sought his insights on taking the bilateral ties to a higher level.

"Honoured to call on His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister,” he said in another post n X.

“India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship. Our contemporary partnership is expanding steadily. Thank him for his guidance and insights on taking our ties to a higher level," Jaishankar added.

Earlier, Jaishankar was received by his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya upon his arrival in the country.

Jaishankar's visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of India-Kuwait bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of the visit.

His comes nearly two months after 45 Indians had died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire in June at the seven-storey building in Kuwait.