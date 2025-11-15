EAM Jaishankar chairs conference of Indian envoys in the US, reviews bilateral ties

New York, Nov 15 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reviewed bilateral ties between Washington and New Delhi and support for diaspora activities at a conference of India’s Consuls General in the US convened here.

“Reviewed our bilateral ties and support for diaspora activities. Appreciate the commitment and efforts of our Embassy & Consulates to strengthening the India-US partnership,” Jaishankar said in a post on social media.

Jaishankar "chaired the Consul Generals Conference” held Friday at the Consulate General of India in New York that was attended by Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Indian Embassy in Washington DC Namgya Khampa as well as all the envoys heading the Indian Consulates in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.

The Indian Consulate in New York, led by Consul General Binaya Pradhan, said in a post on X that it was “honoured” to welcome Jaishankar at the Consulate premises. “His vision, guidance & leadership strengthen our commitment to work for the India-USA partnership,” the Consulate said.

A day earlier, Jaishankar had met United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the UN Headquarters. Jaishankar was accompanied by India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador P Harish, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel and officials from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN. “Good to meet with UNSG @antonioguterres in New York today. Valued his assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism. Also appreciated his perspectives on various regional hotspots,” Jaishankar had said in a post on social media Thursday.

Jaishankar said he thanked Guterres “for clear and consistent support for India’s growth and development” and he looks forward to welcoming the UN Chief in India.

Jaishankar was in Canada for the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting where he had met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and held bilateral meetings with other global counterparts.