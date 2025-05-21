EAM Jaishankar, Danish minister Bodskov discuss strengthening India-Denmark ties

Copenhagen, May 21 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov here on Wednesday during which they discussed deepening bilateral ties between India and Denmark and exploring new possibilities.

Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday evening in the second leg of his three-nation tour to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

"Pleased to meet Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov in Copenhagen today," Jaishankar posted on X.

He further said they discussed "deepening existing areas of cooperation and exploring new possibilities".

On Tuesday evening, Jaishankar held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and thanked Denmark for its solidarity and support in combating terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Frederiksen for "warmly receiving" him in Copenhagen.

During the meeting, Jaishankar also conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appreciated Frederiksen's guidance in advancing India-Denmark partnership and highlighted the shared commitment to addressing global challenges through sustainable solutions. PTI SCY SCY SCY