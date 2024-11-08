EAM Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Singaporean leadership

Singapore, Nov 8 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Singapore's top leaders, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrance Wong, and discussed ways to advance the bilateral partnership and shared perspectives on regional and global developments.

Jaishankar is here on the second leg of his two-nation tour which also took him to Australia.

"Called on President @Tharman_S of Singapore. Discussed the global political and economic scenario, and its implications for India and Singapore," Jaishankar posted on X.

During his meeting with Wong, Jaishankar conveyed to him warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A fruitful discussion on advancing our technology, skilling and industrial partnership. Also spoke about our engagement in regional forums," he posted on X after meeting Wong, who is also the finance minister of the country.

Earlier, he started the day-long visit to the country by meeting Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

"Discussed taking forward contemporary partnership, with a focus on industrial parks, green energy, skilling, innovation and semiconductors," Jaishankar posted on X.

He also met his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

"Always a pleasure meeting my good friend FM @VivianBala. Appreciated the progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Shared perspectives on regional and global developments," Jaishankar said. During his meeting with Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, he shared perspectives on the security situation in the Indo-Pacific and bilateral defence cooperation.

During the day-long trip, Jaishankar also addressed the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN- India Network of Think Tanks. PTI NSA NSA