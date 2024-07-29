EAM Jaishankar discusses quad, bilateral ties with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida

Tokyo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed matters related to the Quad and sought his views on further intensification of the India-Japan ties.

Jaishankar is in Tokyo to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the four-nation grouping Quad or Quadrilateral coalition along with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Australia's Penny Wong.

"Honoured to call on Prime Minister @kishida230 along with fellow Quad Foreign Ministers today in Tokyo. Conveyed the warm regards of Prime Minister @narendramodi," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Briefed him on the key takeaways from our meeting today. Appreciate his guidance for the continued growth of Quad grouping and value his views on further intensification of India-Japan relations," he said.

Quad on Monday reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, vowing to work towards a region where no country dominates others and each state is free from coercion in all its forms.