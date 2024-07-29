EAM Jaishankar discusses quad, bilateral ties with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida

Tokyo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed matters related to the Quad and sought his views on further intensification of the India-Japan ties.
Jaishankar is in Tokyo to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the four-nation grouping Quad or Quadrilateral coalition along with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Australia's Penny Wong.
"Honoured to call on Prime Minister @kishida230 along with fellow Quad Foreign Ministers today in Tokyo. Conveyed the warm regards of Prime Minister @narendramodi," Jaishankar posted on X.
Honored to call on Prime Minister @kishida230 along with fellow Quad Foreign Ministers today in Tokyo.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 29, 2024
Conveyed the warm regards of Prime Minister @narendramodi.
Briefed him on the key takeaways from our meeting today. Appreciate his guidance for continued growth of Quad… pic.twitter.com/iodD5Ue1CF
"Briefed him on the key takeaways from our meeting today. Appreciate his guidance for the continued growth of Quad grouping and value his views on further intensification of India-Japan relations," he said.
Quad on Monday reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, vowing to work towards a region where no country dominates others and each state is free from coercion in all its forms.