EAM Jaishankar discusses ties with Singaporean leaders

Singapore, Nov 8 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and discussed ways to further enhance bilateral ties.

Advertisment

Jaishankar is here on the second leg of his two-nation tour which also took him to Australia.

"Started my visit to Singapore by meeting DPM & Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. Discussed taking forward contemporary partnership, with a focus on industrial parks, green energy, skilling, innovation and semiconductors," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Always a pleasure meeting my good friend FM @VivianBala. Appreciated the progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Shared perspectives on regional and global developments," he said.

Advertisment

During the day-long trip, Jaishankar also addressed the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN– India Network of Think Tanks. PTI NSA NSA