EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific and bilateral cooperation with Polish counterpart

Warsaw: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he held a good conversation with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski on several topics like the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Indo-Pacific and bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar is here as part of visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation.

"A good conversation this morning with FM @sikorskiradek of Poland. Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific situation and bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

Confident that Prime Minister @narendramodi's visit will give a fresh impetus to 🇮🇳 🇵🇱 ties.

He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi's visit will give a fresh impetus to bilateral ties with Poland.

Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.