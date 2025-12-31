Dhaka: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday handed over to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as thousands of people bid farewell to former prime minister Khaleda Zia at her funeral.

Shortly after landing in Dhaka, Jaishankar met Rahman, the acting chairman of BNP and the eldest son of Zia, and conveyed India's deepest condolences over the death of the iconic leader who dominated the country's politics for over three decades.

The top BNP leader died on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. The external affairs minister is representing India at Zia's funeral.

"Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," Jaishankar said on social media.

"Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia’s vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he said.

On Tuesday, PM Modi condoled Zia's death and recalled his meeting with her during his visit to Dhaka in 2015.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss," Modi said on social media.

"I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," he said.

Jaishankar's visit to Dhaka comes amid frosty ties between India and Bangladesh.

The relations came under strain after the interim government headed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus came to power.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.