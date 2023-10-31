EAM Jaishankar holds 'productive talks' with Portuguese counterpart

Lisbon, Oct 31 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held "productive talks" with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho here during which they discussed the progress in bilateral economic cooperation and exchanged views on West Asia, Ukraine, Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on the first leg of his four-day visit to Portugal and Italy with an aim to further bolster India's bilateral ties with the two key European nations, also appreciated Portugal's support for India-EU ties.

"Productive talks with FM @JoaoCravinho in Lisbon. Noted the progress in our bilateral economic cooperation. Appreciated the sustained political exchanges and Portugal’s support for India-EU ties," he said in a post on X.

"Transformations underway in India can help take our partnership to a higher level. Cooperating on the global workplace and the digital domain offer great potential.

Exchanged views on West Asia, Ukraine, Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific," he added.

Earlier, the minister met Augusto Santos Silva, the President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic, and discussed the importance of two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world.

"Delighted to meet @ASantosSilvaPAR, President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic today morning in Lisbon. Have always valued his strong support for our bilateral ties. Discussed the importance of our two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world," Jaishankar said in another post.

The minister is also expected to meet the Portuguese leadership, members of the Portugal-India Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Indian community in Portugal.

From Portugal, Jaishankar will travel to Italy where he will meet his counterpart Antonio Tajani, Minister of Defence and Minister for 'Made in Italy'.

The relationship between the two countries was elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to New Delhi in March. PTI ZH AKJ ZH ZH