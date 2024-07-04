EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

Astana: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held talks on Thursday in Astana amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh.

The two foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

It is understood that the focus of the deliberations was on the border row.

India has been maintaining that peace and tranquillity in the border areas is a prerequisite for normal ties between the two countries.