EAM Jaishankar holds talks with counterparts from Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Laos and Vietnam

Jakarta, Jul 12 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a series of meetings with his counterparts from several countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and Vietnam, and discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual concern.

The minister, who is on a week-long visit to Indonesia and Thailand, started his engagements here in the capital of Indonesia with a meeting with the Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

Jaishankar said that he discussed with Hourn the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Suggested India-ASEAN dialogues in finance, cyber and maritime domains. Noted the ongoing work in energy, disaster management and health and wellness. Agreed to expand our Track II engagement," he said in a series of tweets.

"Our ASEAN relationship paved the way for the Indo-Pacific Vision. India is therefore deeply committed to the principle of ASEAN centrality," the minister said.

Jaishankar said he had a "useful meeting" with Vietnam Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son during which they discussed trade and investment, energy, air connectivity and cultural cooperation.

They also exchanged views on contemporary regional and global issues.

Jaishankar also met Malaysian Foreign Minister Dr Zambry Adbul Kadir and discussed expanding bilateral cooperation. "Exchanged views on ASEAN-related issues. Look forward to welcoming him in India," he said.

He joined Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Australian counterpart Penny Wong for the 2nd India-Australia-Indonesia trilateral.

"Always good meeting between three Indo-Pacific maritime states. Plenty to talk about; plenty to agree," he tweeted.

He also met the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Lao PDR Saleumxay Kommasith and discussed regional issues of mutual concern. They also reviewed bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation.

During his stay in Indonesia, Jaishankar will meet his counterparts under the ASEAN framework in the format - ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum.

"India's engagement with this ASEAN-centred regional architecture signifies India's strong commitment to ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific," the MEA said in a statement.

After Jakarta, Jaishankar will travel to Bangkok to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism on Sunday.

MGC, one of the oldest mechanisms of the lower Mekong region, is guided by India's Act East Policy, the External Affairs Ministry said.

The MGC is an initiative by India, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam to facilitate closer connections between the six member countries which share the Ganga River and Mekong River basins.

In Bangkok, Jaishankar will also attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat on July 17.

BIMSTEC is an economic and technical initiative which brings together the countries of the Bay of Bengal for multifaceted cooperation. The retreat would discuss ways to further deepen the BIMSTEC agenda and strengthen the organisation. PTI ZH AKJ ZH ZH