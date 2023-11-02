EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto

Rome: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto here focused on taking forward the renewed defence and security partnership between the two countries.

"Pleased to meet Defence minister @GuidoCrosetto today. Agenda focused on taking forward our renewed defence and security partnership. Appreciated his assessments and valued his suggestions for defence industry cooperation," the minister said in a post on X.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on the last leg of his four-day visit to Portugal and Italy, began his visit to Rome with a Senate interaction on the deepening partnership between the two sides.

"Began the Italy visit with a Senate interaction on our deepening partnership. Thank Sen. Giulio Terzi & Sen. Roberto Menia for co-chairing. Appreciated the warm sentiments for India across party lines," he said in another post on X.

Jaishankar will also meet his counterpart Antonio Tajani.

The relationship between the two countries was elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to New Delhi in March.