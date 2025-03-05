EAM Jaishankar holds talks with PM Keir Starmer, ministers in UK

London, Mar 4 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday evening to convey “warm greetings” from Prime Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar said bilateral cooperation and the UK’s perspective on the Russia-Ukraine conflict were among the topics covered during his meeting with the UK PM.

“Discussed taking forward our bilateral, economic cooperation and enhancing people to people exchanges. PM Starmer also shared the UK's perspective on the Ukraine conflict,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Earlier on Tuesday, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) held a series of ministerial dialogues on the first day of his six-day visit covering the UK and Ireland.

During a meeting with UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, the ministers discussed the progress of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

“Discussed the progress on our FTA talks,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after his meeting with Reynolds.

India and the UK had officially relaunched the negotiations, aimed at boosting the GBP 41-billion annual bilateral trade partnership, during the UK minister's visit to Delhi last month.

This was followed by a meeting with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, which touched upon people-to-people ties and joint India-UK efforts to tackle extremism.

“We discussed the flow of talent, people to people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism,” Jaishankar stated.

In a pre-visit statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the EAM's visit will provide renewed impetus to India’s friendly ties with the UK and Ireland.

“India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has strengthened across diverse areas including defence and security, trade and economy, health, education, people-to-people ties,” the MEA said.

Over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday, the EAM will be holding high-level talks with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and several other dignitaries as well as members of the Indian community based in Britain.

Besides the FTA, the focus of his closed-door discussions will cover foreign policy and security issues amid the UK’s attempt at taking a diplomatic lead on finding a “lasting peace” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Wednesday evening, Jaishankar is scheduled for an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London on the topic of ‘India’s rise and role in the world.' On Thursday, he is expected in Dublin for a meeting with his Irish counterpart, Simon Harris, and members of the Indian community in Ireland.

“India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties and growing economic engagements,” the MEA stated.

On Friday, the EAM returns to the UK to inaugurate a new Consulate General of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, before making his way to Manchester to open another new Indian Consulate in the northern England city on Saturday.

He is expected to be joined by UK Foreign Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West.

A diaspora event coinciding with International Women's Day on March 8 is expected to take place at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.