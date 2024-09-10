EAM Jaishankar holds wide-ranging discussions with German counterpart

Berlin, Sep 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held wide-ranging discussions with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and took stock of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, covering areas such as trade, defence and security.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Saudi Arabia after attending the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue, said they also exchanged views on Ukraine, Gaza and the Indo-Pacific region.

"Held wide-ranging discussions with FM @ABaerbock in Berlin today. Took stock of India-Germany Strategic Partnership, with a focus on trade and investment, green & sustainable development, skilled workers’ mobility, technology and defence & security," the minister said in a post on X.

Jaishankar said he also exchanged views on Ukraine, Gaza and the Indo-Pacific region and added that he was looking forward to welcoming Baerbock to India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations.

"Baerbock and I had a good discussion on the state of the world...Our conversation touched on many subjects...We discussed Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's recent visit to Ukraine. We talked about the situation in West Asia/Middle East, especially the Gaza conflict and its ramifications," Jaishankar said in a press statement alongside the German foreign minister.

He said they also spent some time on the Indo-Pacific and briefly on some things which have been happening in their immediate neighbourhood.

"Our interactions in defence and security have also increased. We held the first-ever air exercises this year. And we hope to welcome your naval ships in Goa next month. Our policy and other exchanges have been mutually beneficial. And we would like to explore how our defence industries can cooperate more closely," he said.

During their talks, they also touched briefly on cooperation with the European Union. "With the incoming Commission, we hope to move faster on the FTA, and other agreements and we count on Germany’s support for that. Also, we would like to hold an early meeting of the Trade and Technology Council," the minister said.

Jaishankar said India plans to create 12 new industrial zones across the country and this can constitute new opportunities for India-Germany cooperation.

"Trade between us is probably in the range of about USD 30 billion annually. And I think investments from Germany are about 25 million USD, it's somewhat less from our side. But what is clear is that there is still a vast potential till there to be realized," he said.

"Germany is a crucial partner in accelerating our growth and development. In turn, India can contribute to building reliable and resilient supply chains, diversified production and trusted digital partnerships. We welcome the forthcoming Asia Pacific Conference of German businesses in New Delhi in October 2024," he added.

Jaishankar said that when Baerbock visited India in December 2022, they signed a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement. "This has facilitated a smooth movement of skills and talent and I was pleased to learn that today there are 125,000 Indian nationals who are working in their professional capacity in Germany," he said.

He said both India and Germany are active internationally in a variety of geographies and programmes. "We exchanged views about how we can work together where possible in third countries," he said.

"Later this month, we will be heading to New York for the UNGA. This year there is a special Summit of the Future and Germany is one of the co-facilitators. We naturally discussed global issues and reforming the UN. Do remember that we are both aspiring for a more prominent role in the UN Security Council," he added.

Jaishankar earlier addressed the Annual Ambassadors’ Conference of the German Foreign Office in Berlin. PTI ZH ZH