EAM Jaishankar hosts FIPIC foreign ministers' meeting in New York

New York, Sep 24 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday hosted a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation, reaffirming a "people-centric" agenda emphasising health, technology and capacity building.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly here.

"Delighted to host the FIPIC Foreign Ministers Meeting today in New York. Glad to note that the 12-point action plan announced by PM @narendramodi at the FIPIC-III Summit is progressing well," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"India and Pacific Island countries are development partners. Our agenda is people-centric and focused on health, technology, capacity building and training," he added.

At the third summit of the FIPIC in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 12-point development plan for the Pacific Island nations in a range of areas including healthcare, renewable energy and cyber-security.