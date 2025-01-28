EAM Jaishankar meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi, Jan 28 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral ties.

Jaishankar, who arrived in the UAE on Monday on a three-day visit, recalled the crown prince's visit to India during the meeting.

"Pleased to meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Recalled his recent visit to India and discussed further advancement of partnership," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and India, and explored ways to further enhance and develop them to serve the common interests of both countries and their peoples, the state-run WAM news agency reported.

They also discussed the strategic partnership and relations between the two countries and their role in driving comprehensive and sustainable development across vital sectors in both nations, the agency added.

Jaishankar also met Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, in the morning and discussed the special partnership between India and UAE and its further progress.

He also delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session of Raisina Middle East.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and add new momentum to the India-UAE relationship," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of his visit. PTI ZH ZH