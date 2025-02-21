EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese FM Wang on sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg

Johannesburg, Feb 21 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting here.

Jaishankar is in Johannesburg on a two-day visit to South Africa to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

"The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg provided an opportunity to meet CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi of China this morning on its sidelines," he posted on X, sharing some photographs of the meeting.

The meeting comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between India and China to address bilateral issues and regional challenges.

On Thursday, addressing the G20 session titled 'Discussion on the Global Geopolitical Situation', Jaishankar said the G20 is an important expression of the world’s growing multi-polarity.

"The global geopolitical situation remains difficult by any definition. Some of it is the accumulated challenges of the Covid pandemic, conflict situations, financial pressures, food security and climate concerns," he said.

As the premier forum for international economic cooperation, the G20 plays a critical role in steering the global economy through the significant challenges it faces.

The members of the G20 are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the African Union and the European Union. PTI SCY SCY