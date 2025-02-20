EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Singapore, Brazil in Johannesburg

Johannesburg, Feb 20 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his counterparts from Singapore and Brazil and discussed with them global developments and ways to enhance bilateral ties.

Jaishankar is here in Johannesburg on a two-day visit to South Africa to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

He met the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan, and Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on the margins of the meet.

"Always a good conversation with FM @VivianBala of Singapore, this time in Johannesburg on the sidelines of G20 FMM. Discussed the state of the world and our work in furthering bilateral ties," Jaishankar posted on X.

He said he and Vieira of Brazil discussed bilateral ties, global developments and their work in the G20 and Brazil’s BRICS Presidency.

The Brazilian government announced last week that the next BRICS summit will take place in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7.

BRICS, formed in 2009, is the only major international group of which the United States is not a part.

Its members include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. PTI NSA NSA