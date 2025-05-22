EAM Jaishankar meets Danish counterpart Rasmussen, thanks Denmark for solidarity in fight against terrorism

Copenhagen, May 21 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen here on Wednesday and expressed appreciation for Denmark’s "strong solidarity and support" in combatting terrorism.

Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday evening in the second leg of his three-nation tour to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

"Delighted to meet FM @larsloekke in Copenhagen this evening. Denmark’s strong solidarity and support on combatting terrorism has been truly commendable," he posted on X.

"Our wide-ranging conversation on bilateral ties and global issues testifies to the strength of our relationship," Jaishankar added.

The minister also had a "very warm meeting" with the Speaker of the Folketing (Denmark parliament), Soren Gade.

"Appreciate his solidarity as India resolutely combats terrorism. Also value his sustained support for building India-Denmark relations," Jaishankar posted on X after his meeting with Gade.

Earlier in the day, he met Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov during which they discussed deepening bilateral ties between India and Denmark and exploring new possibilities.

"Pleased to meet Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov in Copenhagen today," Jaishankar posted on X.

He further said they discussed "deepening existing areas of cooperation and exploring new possibilities".

Jaishankar also met with the Indian community representatives in Copenhagen in the evening.

Sharing photographs of the meeting on X, he said, "Great to meet with Indian community representatives in Copenhagen. They hold the Indian flag high in Denmark and shape our positive image in this country." On Tuesday evening, Jaishankar held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and thanked Denmark for its solidarity and support in combating terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Frederiksen for "warmly receiving" him in Copenhagen.

During the meeting, Jaishankar also conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appreciated Frederiksen's guidance in advancing India-Denmark partnership and highlighted the shared commitment to addressing global challenges through sustainable solutions. PTI SCY SCY