EAM Jaishankar meets Indian-origin Tamil community leaders in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Dec 23 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met leaders of the Indian-origin Tamil community here and underscored India's proposed reconstruction package for cyclone-struck Sri Lanka.

Jaishankar arrived here on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy. His visit emphasises India's Neighbourhood First Policy and takes place in the context of Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Met in Colombo the leaders of the Indian Origin Tamil community. They shared their assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Highlighted our proposed reconstruction package," he said in an X post.

The Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) leader Mano Ganesan, who was part of the meeting, said that the delegation expressed gratitude to Jaishankar for announcing a USD 450 million aid package for Sri Lanka amid post-disaster recovery efforts, themorning.lk news portal reported.

He added that the meeting focused on the severe impact of the cyclone on plantation communities, and stressed the need for safe land for housing.

The TPA represents mostly the Western province-based Tamils of Indian origin.

Jaishankar also interacted with Sri Lankan Tamil leaders.

"Underlined our commitment and efforts towards post-Ditwah reconstruction and rehabilitation," he said in a separate post on X.

India on Tuesday announced a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met with the island nation's top leaders and assured Delhi's steadfast commitment to Colombo's rebuilding post-cyclone.

The minister called President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and conveyed PM Modi's warm wishes and message of solidarity in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

The cyclone that hit the island nation in late November killed over 640 people and damaged crops, tea estates and critical transport infrastructures, including roads and bridges.

India had launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to help Sri Lanka deal with the crisis. PTI GRS GRS GRS