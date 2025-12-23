EAM Jaishankar meets Lanka PM Amarasuriya, assures India's commitment to rebuilding

Colombo, Dec 23 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and assured India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka's rebuilding post Cyclone Ditwah.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy.

"Good to meet Prime Minister @Dr_HariniA of Sri Lanka in Colombo today. Assured India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka's rebuilding post Cyclone Ditwah. The reconstruction package offered by India is a reflection of the deep bonding between our two nations," Jaishankar posted on X.

During the meeting, Jaishankar and his counterpart Herath also jointly inaugurated a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District of Northern Province.

"Jointly inaugurated with FM @HMVijithaHerath in the presence of President @anuradisanayake, a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District of Northern Province, one of the areas severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah. The 110 tonnes bridge was airlifted from India and installed as part of #OperationSagarBandhu," Jaishankar posted.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and conveyed Modi's warm wishes in aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

"Pleased to call on H.E President @anuradisanayake in Colombo today. Conveyed Prime Minister @narendramodi's warm wishes and message of solidarity in aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah," Jaishankar posted.

"Building on our First Responder activity under #OperationSagarBandhu, India will commit to a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka covering: Rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity; Construction of houses fully destroyed and partially damaged; Support for health and education sectors, in particular, those that have been damaged by the cyclone," the post read.

"Agriculture, including to address possible shortages in the short and medium term; Better disaster response and preparedness. India stands firmly with Sri Lanka, building on our civilisational ties, #NeighbourhoodFirst and #VisionMAHASAGAR," the EAM post read. PTI AMS