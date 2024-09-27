EAM Jaishankar meets UN chief Guterres, UNGA prez Yang; discusses multilateral reforms, global issues

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN General Assembly's new President Philemon Yang here separately, exchanging views on global issues like the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine while supporting Yang's vision of "unity in diversity", "peace" and "human sustainability".

Jaishankar is in the US to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly and met Guetteres and Yang on the sidelines of the UNGA session on Thursday.

"Always a pleasure to speak with @UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. Discussed the Pact for the Future, reforming multilateralism, AI, climate action, West Asia and Ukraine," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

World leaders on Sunday adopted by consensus the 'Pact of the Future', promising to reform the 15-member UN Security Council, "recognising the urgent need to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable”.

They also agreed to “enlarge” the Security Council to be more representative of the current United Nations membership and reflective of the realities of the contemporary world.

"Pleased to meet new @un_pga Philemon Yang today in New York. Assured him of India’s full support to his vision of Unity in Diversity, Peace, Human Sustainability and Dignity for everyone everywhere," Jaishankar said in a separate post.

Yang also took to X after his meeting with Jaishankar, appreciating India's role in promoting the interests of the Global South.

"I had the pleasure to receive India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar today. We discussed the priorities and key issues for #UNGA79, and building on the outcomes of the Summit of the Future. I also appreciated India’s role in advancing the interests of the Global South," he said.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the UNGA session, he also met Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov and discussed "possibilities in health, education, technology and deepening economic linkages".

Jaishankar met his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu and "took stock of our growing bilateral engagements in tourism, defence and mobility. Exchanged perspectives on Ukraine," he said in a post on X.

Jaishankar also had a "good first meeting" with his Swedish counterpart Maria Malmer Stenergard.

"Spoke about deepening our bilateral relationship in fields of sustainable development, investments and skilled workers’ mobility. Exchanged perspectives on Ukraine and Indo-Pacific," he said in a separate X post. On the sidelines of the UNGA session, he also met Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic.

"Our conversation focussed on advancing cooperation in business, health and tourism," he said on X.

He met his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, with whom he discussed "bilateral cooperation and our shared goal of reformed multilateralism." Jaishankar also had a "warm first meeting" with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and discussed the "steady progress in our bilateral ties and exchanged views on developments in the region." He also spoke about "India’s increasing cooperation with the Mediterranean region" during his meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon.

Jaishankar also met the Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi.

"Our discussions revolved around the ongoing situation in West Asia," he said in a post on X.

He also met world leaders, including President Prithvirajsing Roopun of Mauritius and his counterparts Amery Browne from Trinidad and Tobago, and Albert Shingiro from Burundi.