Jaishankar meets Vietnam FM Son, discusses cooperation in key sectors

Hanoi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son on Monday and discussed ways to boost cooperation in areas like trade, energy, defence and maritime security while also sharing perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, amidst China's aggressive behaviour in the region.

Advertisment

Jaishankar and Son also jointly unveiled commemorative stamps celebrating 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Vietnam.

"Stamps depicting Kalaripayattu and Vovinam capture our shared affinity for sports and celebrate the strong cultural, social & people-to-people links between India and Vietnam," he posted on X.

Jointly unveiled along with @FMBuiThanhSon the commemorative stamps celebrating 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between 🇮🇳 and 🇻🇳.



Stamps depicting Kalaripayattu and Vovinam captures our shared affinity for sports and celebrates the strong cultural, social &… pic.twitter.com/iTrLaUTvBB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 16, 2023

Advertisment

Jaishankar, who arrived on a four-day official visit to Vietnam on Sunday, also attended a meeting of the 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission in Hanoi on Monday.

"Thank my co-chair @FMBuiThanhSon. Our discussions covered cooperation in political, defence & maritime security, judicial, trade & investment, energy, development, education & training, science & technology, cultural domains," he said.

Advertisment

Concluded a productive meeting of the 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission today in Hanoi. Thank my co- chair @FMBuiThanhSon.



Our discussions covered cooperation in political, defense & maritime security, judicial, trade & investment, energy, development, education & training,… pic.twitter.com/i1ojznIkTy — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 16, 2023

"Convinced that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will only further strengthen over the coming years. Also shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific region, our commitment to global issues and our collaboration in various multilateral groupings," he said.

The Indo-Pacific is a biogeographic region, comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.

The US, India and several other world powers have been discussing the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.