EAM Jaishankar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Geneva

Geneva, Sep 12 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday began his two-day visit to Switzerland by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue here.

Jaishankar arrived here from Germany on the final leg of his three-nation tour that also took him to Saudi Arabia.

"Started my visit to Geneva by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi. In a world of polarisation and conflict, Bapu's message of harmony and sustainability is more relevant than ever," he said in a post on X.

Geneva is home to a large number of UN bodies and international organisations. During the visit, Jaishankar will meet with heads and representatives of international organisations with whom India is actively engaged.

He will also meet the Swiss Foreign Minister to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further.