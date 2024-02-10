EAM Jaishankar & Sri Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe discuss bilateral cooperation

Perth: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue deepening them.

Advertisment

Jaishankar, who is in the Australian city of Perth to attend the two-day-long Indian Ocean Conference, met President Wickremesinghe on Friday evening.

"Pleased to call on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference in Perth. Recognised the progress in our bilateral cooperation and resolved to continue deepening them," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Pleased to call on Sri Lankan President @RW_UNP on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference in Perth.



Recognized the progress in our bilateral cooperation and resolved to continue deepening them. pic.twitter.com/MgPLSa0gTv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 9, 2024

Advertisment

The office of President Wickremesinghe also said that the discussion between the two leaders focused on the progress of bilateral projects.

"India's Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe last evening in Perth. The discussion focused on the progress of the bilateral projects which are being undertaken," said the President's Media Division of Sri Lanka in a post on X.