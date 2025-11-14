EAM Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow on Monday

Moscow, Nov 14 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation, the foreign ministry here said on Friday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the Indian minister will arrive in Moscow with an official delegation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting, which will be held on November 17-18.

"On Monday, November 17, the Russian Foreign Minister will hold talks with the Indian External Affairs Minister," she said.

She noted that the two top leaders will discuss current and future political cooperation and review key issues of bilateral relations. They will also exchange views on major international and regional matters, including collaboration within the SCO, BRICS, the UN and G20, she said.

Jaishankar is also expected to virtually inaugurate two Indian Consulates in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan in the Volga region, and Ekaterinburg in the Urals.

Kazan and Ekaterinburg in the Urals are emerging as major hubs to develop Indian expertise and high-end technological cooperation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India around December 5 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin had last visited New Delhi in 2021. PTI VS ZH ZH