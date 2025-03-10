EAM Jaishankar wraps UK visit after 'injecting fresh momentum' into partnership

London, Mar 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar concluded his UK visit after reaffirming the strong ties between India and the United Kingdom and injecting a fresh momentum into the comprehensive strategic partnership, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said on Monday.

Jaishankar concluded the visit with a tour of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted by his counterpart Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

“A good match in great company,” the external affairs minister said in a social media post on Sunday, the final day of his nearly week-long tour of the UK and Ireland.

He joined Lammy for a Tottenham versus Bournemouth football match at the stadium, which falls within the former’s constituency of Tottenham in north London.

The statement, which recapped Jaishankar's many high-level meetings, including "comprehensive" talks with Lammy at Chevening House, discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The UK visit included the opening of the new Consulate General of India in Belfast and Manchester and engagements with key stakeholders across government, businesses, academia, and the Indian diaspora.

“The visit reaffirmed the strong ties between India and the United Kingdom, injecting fresh momentum into the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the MEA said.

“It reinforced both nations' commitment to strengthening political, economic, and people-to-people collaboration in an evolving global landscape,” the MEA said.

With specific reference to the EAM's talks with Starmer at 10 Downing Street last week, the ministry said that both leaders noted the “positive momentum” in bilateral relations, particularly with the resumption of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

“They also recognised the strengthening of technology cooperation, deepening of people-to-people ties, and discussed key global issues, including the Ukraine conflict,” the MEA said.

During his talks with Lammy, Jaishankar is said to have covered the full spectrum of India-UK relations, including strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade negotiations, education, technology, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges.

“They reviewed progress on the new Roadmap 2.0 being discussed by the two sides that will impart fresh energy and new momentum to the comprehensive strategic partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Bangladesh, and the Commonwealth,” the MEA stated.

Both sides are said to have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing trade and investment opportunities, emphasising the need to reduce trade barriers and expand market access.

Concerning the two new consulates, the MEA said the move fulfilled a long-standing demand of the Indian diaspora, strengthened India's diplomatic outreach and marked a significant step in strengthening India's presence to facilitate enhanced trade, business, technology, and educational linkages with the UK.