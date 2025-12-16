Earthquake hits Pakistan, no casualties reported

Karachi, Dec 16 (PTI) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has struck parts of Pakistan's largest city Karachi and some areas of the Balochistan province, officials said.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the epicentre of the Monday's earthquake was in Balochistan's Sonmiani, with a depth of 12 km and was centred about 87 km from Karachi.

A Rescue 1122 official said no casualties or injuries were reported.

Karachi had witnessed a series of mild earthquakes in June and July this year, triggering concerns over the possibility of a stronger quake. At the time, meteorological officials had attributed the tremors to the release of seismic energy along a historical fault line in the Landhi area. PTI CORR SCY SCY