Kathmandu: An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude hit western parts of Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, according to the country's National Seismological Centre.

No loss of life or property has been reported.

The earthquake was recorded with epicentre at Talkot area of Bajhang district, 700-km west of Kathmandu, at 2.40 p.m., it said.

The earthquake was also felt in surrounding districts of Bajhang and neighbouring India.