Earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan

Islamabad: An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, on Wednesday.

However, no loss of life or property has been reported yet.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the tremors of the earthquake with epicentre at the southeastern region of Afghanistan and a depth of 98 kilometres were felt across various regions, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, North Waziristan, Parachinar, Lower Dir, Hangu, Charsadda, and Swabi.

Pakistan frequently faces quakes as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because the Indian tectonic plate pushes north into the Eurasian plate.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude jolted parts of Karachi.

On May 2, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the metropolis including Gadap Town, Katohar and adjoining areas of Malir district.

On March 13, an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude shook various regions of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

A deadly quake hit Pakistan in 2005 when a 7.4 intensity tremor killed more than 74,000 people.